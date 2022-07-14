Kalyan: Man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in 2015

Kalyan: Man sentenced to 20 years for rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in 2015 | Representative

The Kalyan District and Sessions Court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for raping a minor girl in 2015.

District Judge (Kalyan Court) PSR Asturkar, in an order passed on Monday, said that if the accused is not able to pay the fine then he will be sentenced to one more year in prison.

Shankar alias Rahul Vasant Petkar has been lodged in Aaadharwadi jail in Kalyan since his arrest in the case.

Public prosecutor advocate Kadambini Khandagale represented the victim in court, while then sub-inspector of police of Manpada police station AS Gandhas had thoroughly investigated the case and filed a chargesheet, leading to the conviction.

According to Manpada police, “In 2015 the victim had gone to fetch water from a tap near her house in the Manpada area in Dombivali. The girl was alone at the water tap, located close to Petkar's house. He lured the girl saying he would give her biscuits.”