Kalyan: Man gets Rs 7.5 lakh prize money letter, ends up losing Rs 16 lakh to fraudsters

A 32-year-old Kalyan resident had received a postal letter at his residence, which mentioned a lucky draw from a known online shopping portal and a scratch card in it. On scratching it, the victim was delighted to know that he had 'won' a cash prize of Rs 7.50 lakh. However, within a span of three months, the victim ended up paying Rs 16 lakh to the fraudsters in order to claim his prize money.

According to the police, in December last year, the victim had received a letter from the post office, sent by someone from Kolkata. The said letter was from an online shopping platform. The letter stated that on the successful completion of 12 years of the company, a lucky draw had been kept by the company. The envelope also contained a scratch card in it.

"When the victim scratched the card, it showed that he had become a lucky winner of Rs 7.50 lakh cash prize. The scratch card also contained a prize code. The letter also contained a helpline number to guide the winners on how to claim the prize money. When the victim contacted the said number, one Dayashankar Mishra from Behraich in Uttar Pradesh informed him that his prize code has been verified and that he has indeed won the prize money," said a police officer.

He added, "The accused induced the victim to pay Rs 16 lakh in different bank accounts in 44 transactions, in order to claim the money. Even after having given more than the prize amount, when the victim did not get any prize money, he approached the police and got a criminal offence registered in the matter."

The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for identity theft and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 07:00 AM IST