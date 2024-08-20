Kalyan: Kolsewadi Police Arrests Duo For Stealing ₹1 Lakh Phone From Mall | Representational Image

The Kolsewadi police have arrested two people, including a woman, for allegedly stealing a phone worth over Rs1 lakh from a Kalyan showroom. The accused, Priyanka Memon and Sagar Sahu, were reportedly caught on CCTV during the act. The duo works in a good company, said a police official.

The incident took place at Kalyan-based Metro mall on July 20 when the duo took a device from the display counter, discreetly kept it in a bag and fled. The manager of the showroom discovered the theft when he noticed that a phone was missing.

Senior Inspector Ashok Kadam said, “Footage from 65 CCTVs were scanned. We saw Memon in the visuals and arrested her on Monday. Later, she revealed the name of her friend, Sahu, who was arrested in Mumbai on same day.”