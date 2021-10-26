Kalyan: KDMC organizes COVID-19 vaccination for college students; see pics

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has organised special vaccination camps at eight different colleges. Around 550 students above 18 years of age were inoculated under Mission Yuva Swastha covid-19 vaccination.

The vaccination camps were organised on Monday. The different colleges include BK. Birla college, KV. Pendharkar College, Pragati College, Model college, LD. Sonawane College, Kamladevi college, Keraleeya Samajam Model college and Smt. VHD Central Institute of Home Science.



The 550 students included 257 took the first dose and around 293 took the second dose. The vaccination drive for students above 18 years old will go on till November 2. Students from the 30 different colleges will be vaccinated in the period.

Dr. Vijay Suryavanshi, Municipal commissioner, KDMC had appealed to the college students to take the benefit of the special vaccination drive.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:11 PM IST