Kalyan: iPhones worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from mobile phone showroom

A complaint was lodged by the owner of an iPhone sales showroom at Khadakpada police station after two persons stole four iPhones worth Rs 3 lakh in the Aadharwadi area of Kalyan West.

Senior police inspector of Khadakpada police station Ashok Pawar said, "Suraj Kumar Chauhan (22) and another unidentified person are the two accused in the case. The CCTV footage of the shop revealed that the duo carried out the theft in the afternoon. Suraj Chauhan is associated with MI company for sales of mobile phones and he is regular at the showroom where the theft took place. The other person accompanying him has not been identified."

Kuldeep Satyavijay Shiravadekar (28) owns a shop namely 'Chroma Enterprises' at Gaikar Pada on Aadharwadi Road in Kalyan West. Suraj Chauhan and his companion came to Chroma Center as a representative of MI Company. Chauhan and his companion kept the salespeople and the owner intact in their talk and taking the benefit of it, the duo stole four iPhones from the shop.

Pawar added, "Four expensive iPhones were not found in the store after the two accused left. As per the owner, on a particular day, the iPhone did not get sold also no customer came to the shop. After getting convinced that the iPhones would have been stolen by Suraj Chauhan and his companion, shop owner Kuldeep Shiravadekar lodged a complaint with us. We have registered a case and are searching for both the accused. The investigation is underway."

