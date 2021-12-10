Kalyan: GRP arrests woman and boyfriend for leaving new-born in local train compartment

The Local crime branch of the Kalyan Unit of Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a woman and her boyfriend for leaving a child abandoned in a local train compartment.

The police said on November 20, a newborn child was found in a carry bag in a compartment of a local train at Titwala railway station.

A case was registered at GRP, Kalyan police station under section 317 (Exposure and abandonment of a child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian penal code. The Kalyan GRP and local crime branch of railway police started the investigation.

During the investigation, the crime branch sleuths scrutinized the CCTV footage to find a woman boarding the train at Kopar railway station with a similar carry bag.

"The woman was traced to Dombivli and detained. The investigation revealed the woman had delivered the baby over an illicit relationship and was not prepared for the child. However, they decided to throw it off by keeping it on the train," said a police officer from GRP.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:26 PM IST