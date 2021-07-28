Kalyan: GRP arrests three for mobile theft

Kalyan: The local crime branch of Government Railway police (GRP) have arrested three youngsters for mobile phone theft. The accused threatened two youngsters with a knife and took over their mobile phones. The police trace the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

The police said the victim is identified as Niraj Verma, 18, a resident of Kalyan east. On the wee hours of July 27, at 1:40am, Verma along with his cousin came to Kalyan railway station to receive his uncle who was coming from Uttar Pradesh. "The two were sitting near the ticket counter on Kalyan east side. When three accused came near them and threatened the, with a knife and stole their mobile phones from both of them and fled from the scene. The two mobile phones were worth Rs 17,000," said a police officer from GRP, Kalyan.

Accordingly a case was registered at Government Railway Police of Kalyan under section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).