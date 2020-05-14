Kalyan fishermen rejoice as catch surges

Fishermen from Kalyan and Ulhasnagar are in a very happy mood during this nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19, as there has been a surge of about 1250 kg of fresh fish catch from Ulhas, Kalu and Waldhuni river in Thane district.

All the fishermen in the locality are rejoicing as owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the pollution in the rivers has fallen to 20 years ago levels, leading to a surge in the catchment areas.

Currently, these rivers are surrounded by approximately 50 to 80 chemicals industries that release toxic effluents into the river, following which, a large number of fished died. Also, the lives of many fishermen were in dire straits as the quantity of fish caught was not worth the financial investments undertaken. But now things have changed for good.

Devanand Bhoir leader from Koli Samaj said, "Our good days are back because the lockdown has put a stop to the pollution in the river. Now, the daily catch of our fishermen has gone up to 1250 kg fishes. In this river, we frequently catch prawns and rawas fish."

He further said that if the government and local authority will seriously look into the river pollution matter then the lives of several fishermen will be settled and several others who desire to enter the fishing business will make investments in this business.

"Due to effluent discharge by chemical factories, the food that fishes eat rot leading to their deaths. Amid the nationwide lockdown and closed factories the effluent discharge by chemical factories has stopped and we are able to catch a large quantity of fresh fish," he added.