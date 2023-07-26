Kalyan-Dombivli Launches Toll-Free Number To Address Pothole Complaints

KDMC | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched a toll-free number, 18002330045, for citizens to report potholes within municipal limits. The move comes in response to complaints of unaddressed potholes, which have caused public protests and a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court.

A recent incident involving a two-wheeler rider who died due to potholes has prompted demands for action, including from Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, who has called for culpable homicide charges to be filed against KDMC officials and contractors responsible for the potholes. City engineer Arjun Ahire has assured citizens that complaints will be addressed promptly.

