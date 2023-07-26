 Kalyan-Dombivli Launches Toll-Free Number To Address Pothole Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKalyan-Dombivli Launches Toll-Free Number To Address Pothole Complaints

Kalyan-Dombivli Launches Toll-Free Number To Address Pothole Complaints

A recent incident involving a two-wheeler rider who died due to potholes has prompted demands for action

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
KDMC | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched a toll-free number, 18002330045, for citizens to report potholes within municipal limits. The move comes in response to complaints of unaddressed potholes, which have caused public protests and a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court. 

A recent incident involving a two-wheeler rider who died due to potholes has prompted demands for action, including from Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, who has called for culpable homicide charges to be filed against KDMC officials and contractors responsible for the potholes. City engineer Arjun Ahire has assured citizens that complaints will be addressed promptly.

Read Also
Thane Municipal Corporation Takes Action After Biker's Death, Vows Strict Measures On Potholes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Initiates Legal Action Against Schools Operating Without Approval

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Initiates Legal Action Against Schools Operating Without Approval

Thane: 21-Year-Old Mistaken As Thief, Beaten Up By 3 Men In Kalyan

Thane: 21-Year-Old Mistaken As Thief, Beaten Up By 3 Men In Kalyan

Maharashtra Govt Rebuked by Bombay HC for Delayed Farmer Compensation; Strict Orders to Clear Dues

Maharashtra Govt Rebuked by Bombay HC for Delayed Farmer Compensation; Strict Orders to Clear Dues

Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Man Orders Camera, E-Commerce Website Delivers Washing Soap Instead

Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Man Orders Camera, E-Commerce Website Delivers Washing Soap Instead

Kalyan-Dombivli Launches Toll-Free Number To Address Pothole Complaints

Kalyan-Dombivli Launches Toll-Free Number To Address Pothole Complaints