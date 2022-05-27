Kalyan-Dombivali & Thane-Vasai water route to sail soon | Unspalsh

The work on water transport between Kalyan-Dombivali and Thane-Vasai is only a step away from initiation. In 2019, the Free Press Journal had reported that the route would start that year but inadvertent reasons posed hurdles. Now, the proposal submitted by the Maharashtra Maritime Corporation has been approved. The announcement was made at a recent meeting of the Maharashtra Maritime Area Management Authority.

When the BJP came into power at the Centre eight years ago, one of the decisions taken was to give a boost to water transport to reduce stress on roads and railways. Accordingly, the movement to connect cities in Maharashtra, especially in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, began.

Despite the approval, environmental hindrances have led to delays in permission. However, environmental authorities have now instructed the Maritime Corporation to ensure that the biodiversity of the coast is not endangered while constructing waterways. There have been instructions to seek the permission of the High Court while carrying out works in some places along the bay.

Jetty to be Erected

As part of the plan, Kolshet (Thane), Jaisal Park (Mira-Bhayandar) creek banks, jetty, station building, parking lot, and a detour road will be constructed. The authority has directed use of environmentally friendly fuels for water transportation and to construct in such a manner as to not endanger the salt marshes.

