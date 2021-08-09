Kalyan: Cops arrest 2 persons for attempting theft at medical store

Kalyan: The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan have arrested two people for attempting and theft to break into a medical store. The police said the cutter used by the accused fell down on the ground which made noise. Further alerting the residents who informed the police leading to the arrest of the two accused.

The police said the incident took place on Sunday morning at Thakur medical store, at Bail Bazar Chowk in Kalyan west. It's a big medical shop with good footfalls and incidents of theft often take place, the police said.