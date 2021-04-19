Kalyan: Academy, training students to crack police and armed forces exams, booked for flouting COVID-19 norms

Mumbai: An academy which imparts training to aspirants on clearing police and military services exams was booked by the police for violating COVID-19 rules. Despite an order from the administration that non essential establishments won't be allowed to function, the academy was conducting physical coaching. The police found students inside class rooms during a surprise check recently.

According to the Mahatma Phule chowk police in Kalyan, the local administration had ordered restrictions from April 04 till April 31 in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. The police had also issued prohibitory orders stating that all establishments, except those into essential and medical services would remain closed. The local civic body had also ordered closure of private coaching classes, libraries and educational institutions.

"On Saturday, a police team conducted a surprise check on such institutions in the vicinity of Kalyan area and found an institute by the name of Prahar Academy functional. The said institute offers training in clearing police and military services. Five to six students were found taking coaching and there were two teachers present in the classrooms. We have registered an offence against coaches VR Yadav, VD Borade and owner of the said academy for violating COVID-19 rules and prohibitory orders," said a police officer.