Kalyan: AAP members fill potholes using own funds

In the last three months, two bike accident deaths have been reported due to potholes on roads in the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) jurisdiction.

However, no concrete steps were initiated by KDMC officials despite several reminders by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kalyan-Dombivali unit. On Thursday, AAP members took matters into their own hands and pooled cash from their own pockets to fill up the potholes on major roads in the Kalyan-Dombivali region.

Deepak Dubey, AAP Maharashtra state committee member (social media team) said, “We sent numerous letters to the KDMC officials and also approached the KDMC commissioner in this regard but they were helpless due to a lackof funds.We took matters into our own hands and decided to fill the potholes ourselves.

So far, 10 large potholes along major roads of Kalyan and Dombivali have been filled using the money pooled in from our own pockets.” According to Dubey,most of the members donated around Rs 900-1000 fromtheir own pockets. “We bought four bags of sand (reti) and one bag of cement and filled the potholes ourselves,” he said.

The initiative was supported by the AAP members of Kalyan Dombivali constituency, including Vinod Gupta, Akshara Patel, Sunil Vengurlekar, Avdhut Dixit, Rupesh Patil, Rekha Redkar, Sangita Jadhav and Rahul Datta, among others.

VinodGupta said, “Themunicipal corporationsays they are helpless while corporators are busy puttingup their banners for Ganeshotsav. Their inaction is the reason AAP took up the initiative to ensure there are no more accidents caused by potholes.” The AAP members filled potholes on Mahatma Phule Road, Subhash Road, the Aadharwadi area, Titwala Banali Road, Umesh Nagar (H-Ward), Maruti Mandir Road, 90 feet Road and the Bail Bazar area, among other roads.