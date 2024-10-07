Kalyan: 4 Held For Abducting Kids And Forcing Them Into Begging

Representative Image

Thane: The Mahatma Phule Police arrested four people who allegedly abducted two children, aged nine and six, from Kalyan and forced them into begging. Acting on a tip-off, the police set a trap in Palghar on Saturday, leading to the rescue of the children.



The accused include Vinod Gosavi, 36, and Akash Vijesh Gosavi, 28, both from Sangli district, with multiple cases filed against them. Anjali Vijesh Gosavi, 25, and Chanda Vijesh Gosavi, 55, each have one case against them.



The complaint was filed on October 3. The complainant, traveling with her four children from Bhusaval to Kalyan, lost track of the two children while waiting for a bus to Ambernath. After searching for a along time, she reported the incident to the police.



Police received information about the kidnapped children being in the Kasa area of Palghar, where the suspects were reportedly arguing. Kiran Bhise, police sub inspector, and his team rushed to the scene, arresting the four suspects and rescuing the children, who were subsequently reunited with their parents.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that the children were intended for begging.

Investigation officer Vinod Patil, said, “The accused were arrested and rescued two children Suraj Mishra, 9, and Satyam Mishra, 6, and reunited them with their parents.”