Kalyan: 24-year-old mobile thief caught red-handed by GRP

Kalyan: The Government Railway police of Kalyan have arrested a 24-year-old man for hitting a passenger with a stick and stealing her mobile phone. A police constable in plain clothes stationed at the spot caught the accused red-handed.



The police said the complainant Manisha Hotchandani, 33, is a resident of Ambernath who works in the office of a Chartered accountant. On March 21, she was standing on the door of the train in the evening and talking on the mobile phone. "The incident took place in-between Vithalwadi and Kalyan. The train was crossing tracks when it slowed down. Taking a chance the accused standing near the tracks use a wooden stick to hit on Hotchandani hands. When the mobile phone she was talking on, fell down," said a police officer.



The police said the accused picked up the fallen phone and tried to flee away. A police constable, who was standing in casual clothes to track phatka gang members, caught hold of him. "The accused identified as Ajay Arjun Kamble, 24, tried to bite the constable's hands, but he was caught and taken to the police station," said a police officer.

The police said Kadam is a history sheeter having around three cases in Tilak Nagar, two at Khadakpada among others. "He was arrested on March 21 and was remanded in police custody till March 24. He was sent to judicial custody on Thursday," said a police officer.

Shardul Walmik, senior police inspector of GRP, Kalyan had increased patrolling at this spot after instruction from the superiors to keep a tab on such incidental theft.

