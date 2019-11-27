Kalidas N Kolambkar sworn-in as pro tem Speaker

Mumbai: Senior BJP legislator Kalidas N. Kolambkar was Tuesday sworn-in as Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, an official spokesperson said. Governor B. S. Koshyari administered the oath of office to Kolambkar at a brief ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

Present on the occasion were Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Principal Secretary, Law & Judiciary R. P. Ladda and Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs and Vidhan Bhavan, Rajendra Bhagwat.

The Governor has also convened a special session of the Maharashtra Legislature on Wednesday at 8 am, where the Pro-Tem Speaker will administer the oath to all the newly-elected legislators.

Among the seniomost MLAs, Kolambkar is a Bharatiya Janata Party leader elected from Wadala constituency in Mumbai.