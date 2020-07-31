Coronavirus in Mumbai: K (West) ward doubling rate improves to over 100 days

As the number of cases in the suburban belt of North Mumbai started to spiral in the last couple of month, the K (West) ward of Mumbai has achieved a new feat in the battle against the global pandemic.

The average doubling rate of the ward has crossed the healthy 100 days mark, as per the latest data of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. The ward covers the whole Andheri West area along with up market localities of Versova, Juhu, Oshiwara and Ville parle (W).

The doubling rate of KW stand at 102 days, on Thursday and the average growth rate in this ward is 0.7 per cent, which is lower than the average growth rate of entire Mumbai (0.93 per cent). KW has 911 active cases presently and till date 6,354 cases have been reported from this ward so far, which is fourth highest among all the 24 wards in the city.

In an unique manner, KW is the first of all the wards to have a doubling rate exceeding 100 days despite having a tally of 6000+ reported cases. Since the government started the phase wise unlocking, cases spiked in KW ward making it one of the hotbeds in the suburban belt of North Mumbai. BMC credits its door to door testing and chase the virus campaign that has led to a fall in the growth rate.

"Despite having a large number of 6000+ reported cases from this ward, the active cases in this ward is only 900 now. This clearly shows that we were able to break the chain of growth and the spread has been contained" assistant municipal commissioner and ward officer (KW) Vishwas Mote, told FPJ.