JW Marriot hotel that charged Rs 442 for 2 bananas is catering food at Mumbai's Seven Hills hospital

In July 2019, Bollywood actor Rahul Bose called out JW Marriot hotel in Chandigarh for charging him Rs 442 for two bananas. While the matter was looked into with a legal probe, the same hotel chain in Mumbai is providing food at Seven Hills hospital where coronavirus patients are being treated.
A Twitter user shared a picture of the food catered at the hospital and wrote, "We'd criticised Marriot for charging ₹400 for two bananas. Here's the status of my Doctor cousin who's currently on #COVID19 duty at Seven Hills Hospital. The food is being provided by J W Marriot."
According to reports, the BMC is spending around Rs 3 lakh per day for quarantine patients and Rs 1000 for each suspected patient at the hospital.
An official from BMC said that they have divided the budget into direct and indirect categories. It spends Rs 400 on food, hygiene, and precautionary kits which come under direct needs. On the other hand, the civic body spends Rs 600 on internet and magazines which are required for entertainment, which fall under indirect needs.
Besides Marriot, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor partnered with Taj Group to distribute specially made meal packets for medical staffs in Kasturba Hospital, KEM Hospital and Sion Hospital. Every day, more than 5,000 food packets – being made and packed at TajSats are being delivered as a gesture of gratitude to the white coat warriors of Mumbai.
