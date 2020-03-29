JW Marriot hotel that charged Rs 442 for 2 bananas is catering food at Mumbai's Seven Hills hospital

According to reports, the BMC is spending around Rs 3 lakh per day for quarantine patients and Rs 1000 for each suspected patient at the hospital.

An official from BMC said that they have divided the budget into direct and indirect categories. It spends Rs 400 on food, hygiene, and precautionary kits which come under direct needs. On the other hand, the civic body spends Rs 600 on internet and magazines which are required for entertainment, which fall under indirect needs.

Besides Marriot, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor partnered with Taj Group to distribute specially made meal packets for medical staffs in Kasturba Hospital, KEM Hospital and Sion Hospital. Every day, more than 5,000 food packets – being made and packed at TajSats are being delivered as a gesture of gratitude to the white coat warriors of Mumbai.