Justify officers caught by ACB not being suspended: Lokayukta to Maha government

Representative Image

The Lokayukta, in an order to the state government, has asked that it justify the reasons for not suspending officers caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The order was passed after a complaint by former central information commissioner Shailesh Gandhi approached the Lokayukta as the government did not suspend 204 government officers who were trapped by the ACB and further, failed to dismiss the 29 who were convicted.

Gandhi got this information after suo motu disclosure by the ACB. The other issue he raised was the non-implementation of the Maharashtra Government Servants Regulation of Transfers and Prevention of Delay in Discharge of Official Duties Act, 2005, which makes it mandatory for files to be moved in a time-bound manner in government offices.

Recommendations by Lokayukta

Among the other recommendations that the Lokayukta gave were to prepare a mechanism for administrative audit within three months from the date of order, to scrupulously follow the provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder and to issue circulars directing all departments concerned to maintain a register of files. If there is a delay in disposal of files, an explanation may be sought from those concerned and appropriate action may be initiated.

What is the case about?

The complaint, filed by Gandhi in July 2021, had six hearings with some senior officers present. A list of officers against whom action was taken and not taken was provided. Also mentioned were the names of defaulting non-government officers who do not come under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979 – including officers in private schools, gram panchayat sarpanch and corporators in municipal bodies – and cannot be prosecuted under government servant rules. The Lokayuta observed that it was unfortunate that not one officer was punished for violating the delay in the discharge of duties act.

Lokayukta should've made proper recommendations

“The Lokayukta does not disagree, but instead of recommending direct action, it has stated a long-drawn process. What exactly was the ACB doing if the officers were non-government staffers? In any case, Lokayukta only recommends and should have at least made proper recommendations. When the Lokayukta is not recommending direct action, how would you expect the government to act on it?” Gandhi said, adding that anyone caught red-handed must be punished.