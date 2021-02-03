Just an eye-wash: Opposition leaders on BMC budget

Group leaders of opposition parties in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have alleged the civic administration of eye-washing Mumbaikars with the new budget. The leaders claimed that increasing the budget estimates for the 2021-22 FY is absurd when the revenue for last year fell below 50 per cent.

“BMC has hiked the estimated capital expenditure in all of its the infra projects. Revenue generated from last year stands at 40 per cent and I wonder from where BMC will bring money for the proposed projects,” Ravi Raja, leader of the opposition (LoP) in BMC and senior Congress corporator told the Free Press Journal.

“This is not an inclusive budget in any form, the proposal of waiving off property taxes has also not been considered in the budget estimates,” he added.

Prabhakar Shinde, senior corporator and group leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the BMC stated that the budget has been made without application of mind in revenue generation.

“The state government owes around Rs 5,000 crores in arrears to the BMC, not anywhere in the budget is mentioned, how the civic administration will procure the estimated amounts,” Shinde told FPJ.

Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party MLA, BMC corporator, and group leader has claimed that the budget was inflated.

“The civic body has planned to take a Rs 5000 cr loan and Rs 4000 cr will also be taken out from the reserve fund, the burden of this debt will fall on the pockets of ordinary Mumbaikars,” stated Shaikh.