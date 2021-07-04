Junior colleges welcome assessment policy, start compiling Class 10 marks

Mumbai: Following declaration of the assessment policy for Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) students, junior colleges said they are now starting to compile marks scored by students in Class 10 as these were the only offline examinations conducted in the last two years.

On Friday, the state school education department announced the assessment policy for Class 12 HSC students. As per the assessment policy, for the theory portion of Class 12 exams, 40 per cent weightage will be based on marks scored in unit test or first semester exams or practice exams of Class 12, 30 per cent weightage will be given to marks scored in Class 11 and 30 per cent will be based on the average of the best three performing theory papers of Class 10."

The principal of a junior college at Byculla said, "It is better those marks of Class 10 are included because that was the only exam which was conducted offline. Also, marks of FYJC are important in order to understand the overall performance of students."

Sashimi Mehta, a teacher said, "We have to calculate marks to understand the performance of students in Class 10. Schools need to send us their marks. After which, we will calculate marks of Class 11 and add and then send it to the board." The results of Class 12 HSC students will be declared by July 31, announced the state school education department.