Jungle raj in J-K ended on eve of 2020: Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: The “jungle raj” in Jammu and Kashmir ended on the “eve of 2020” and the grassroots level democracy was strengthened in the union territory by conduct of violence-free district development council (DDC) elections, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

Referring to the Centre’s decision to revoke the special status of the erstwhile state, Sinha said in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had marked the beginning of a new era for Jammu and Kashmir.

“The grass-roots democracy has been strengthened, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. With the spirit of Kashmiriyat i.e. taking along all religions and creeds on development odyssey, we are achieving new milestones,” Sinha said in his Independence Day speech at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

He said the ‘Vajpayee principle of Jamhooriyat’ was not allowed to flourish on the ground for decades in Jammu and Kashmir and there was a famous “collectorate tradition of democracy”.

“The nominations of MLAs of four or five regions were held at his house. So, on one hand, there were elected representatives of the people and on the other, the representatives of Collector Sahib,” he said.

Sinha said in 2019, the prime minister marked the beginning of a new era for Jammu and Kashmir. “But, the eve of 2020 ended this ‘Jungle Raj’ and the entire Jammu and Kashmir participated in the fair, transparent and violence-free elections of DDC,” he said.

The Centre had on August 5, 2019, ended the J-K’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into union territories.

Describing terrorism as a curse for peace and development, Sinha said the neighbouring country has been making a malicious attempt to instigate the youth, but a befitting reply would be given to those who mislead the youngsters through proxy war.

“We want to assure all citizens that whoever is trying to mislead the young people through proxy war, shall be given a befitting reply. The neighbouring country, which does not care for its own people, has been making a malicious attempt to instigate some of our youth,” he said.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 02:26 AM IST