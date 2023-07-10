Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust Elects New Trustees | Twitter

Mumbai: Former chairperson Shuaib Khateeb and four others were elected as new trustees of the Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust, which looks after Juma Masjidand Bada Qabrastan. Besides Khateeb, Ibrahim Tungekar, Nooruddin Jitekar, Nadeem Dalvi and Sadique Kalyankar were announced as the new trustees following the declaration of election results on Sunday evening. The Trust was formed by Konkani Muslims who migrated to Mumbai.

Low voter turnout

The polling for the five out of 11 posts was held on Saturday and 4,000 registered Konkani Muslims were eligible for voting. Though the voter turnout was low, the results were akin to the anticipation, said members of the community.

“Though the trust is registered with Wakf Board, elections happened as per their (Trust's) own scheme,” said Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer Moin Tahsildar. “In a month, we will elect the chairperson. I will be contesting for that as well,” said Khateeb.

Besides taking care of the 280-year-old Juma Masjid near the Crawford Market, the Trust also manages Charni Road's Bada Qabrastan (one of the biggest cemeteries), Muhammadiya English High School in Bhendi Bazaar and Hilal Committee, which announces prominent days like Eid for the community. It also conducts various charitable activities.

