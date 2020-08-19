Juhu bizman murder case: Main accused held, search on for assailant

A day after the murder of a 55-year old business man Abdul Munaf Shaikh, Juhu Police arrested the main conspirator Abdul Rehman Abdul Latif Shaikh, 48 alias Sonu late on Tuesday, Abdul Munaf Shaikh, was killed by slitting his throat on Monday. While police have identified the shooter Nadeem on the basis of a CCTV camera footage, he is said to be on the run and probe is underway to nab him.

Police sources said, Sonu and Shaikh had eyes on a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) property worth over a crore rupees that stemmed a professional enmity that led to the killing of the developer.

Police had detained Sonu on Monday after initial probe suggested that he had earlier threatened Shaikh of dire consequences if he did not stop pursuing the prime property at D N Nagar in Andheri (W). Based on this information, he was picked up for questioning and he revealed that motive for murder, following which he was arrested for murder charges on Tuesday.

A senior police official said, Sonu was the main conspirator of the plan and the duo had been at loggerheads since the last six months, which had taken an ugly turn with the former threatening Shaikh. Moreover, Shaikh had also approached D N Nagar Police in January to complain about Sonu, after he thought someone was following him.

Shaikh had also written to the joint commissioner of police, informing him about Sonu being after his life, and gave them a heads up about the threat. However, no action was initiated, said the officer. Meanwhile, police scrutinized the CCTV camera footage of the area where the incident took place and identified the assailant, who was wearing a cap, as Nadeem, who is yet to be arrested. Another accused, Munna, who is believed to have been Nadeem's aide, was also detained by the police.

Shaikh, the chairman and managing director of the Al Sofi Group, was killed by the assailant around 6 am on Monday by slitting his throat followed by multiple stabbing, when he was returning home after offering morning namaz. Juhu Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the case.