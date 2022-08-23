Judge who convicted 11 in Bilkis case, says remission needs rethink

Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped during the 2002 riots, gets emotional while addressing a press conference, in New Delhi, on April 24, 2019 | PTI

Atty. Umesh Salvi, who convicted 11 men in the Bilkis Bano case in 2008, said while addressing the media at an event on the remission granted to the 11, that the decision does not appear to have taken the crime into consideration and that it needs a rethink.

At a press conference organised by United Against Justice and Discrimination, Justice Salvi was speaking at a press conference at the event that was organised to show solidarity with Bano. Speaking on the remission, he said that once the judgement is done, the court’s work ends and the state government has the right to grant remission, but while doing so, it should think of all aspects. If all aspects had not been thought of, then the decision could be unjust, he stated. He went on to say that his opinion as a trial judge was ignored.He also expressed his displeasure at the celebration the convicts received from "some politicians" after their release and called it wrong.

The convenor of the event, who had presided on cases such as Best Bakery and the Sohrabuddin Sheikh cases, said that when power is conferred on the government, it is expected that it will take decisions in the interest of society and not arbitrarily or favour certain sections. According to him, the state is supposed to be fair.Furthermore, Justice Thipsay stated that people convicted of such heinous crimes are not generally granted remission, and that information on how many people convicted of such crimes are granted remission could be gathered.

Shakir Shaikh, co-convenor of the event, said remission is not a common thing and in India, 1,649 remission applications are pending and 750 were rejected. "In Indian jails, out of 10, 7 are undertrials and they cannot take the benefit of remission," he added.