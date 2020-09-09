Journalist Rana Ayyub tests positive for COVID-19, 'looking for hospital bed' in Navi Mumbai

Journalist Rana Ayyub took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after her oxygen levels dipped last night. However, Ayyub said that she is still looking for a hospital bed in Navi Mumbai.

"I have tested positive for COVID 19 after my oxygen levels dipped last night. Have alerted my relief team and all those who have been in touch with me. Still looking for a hospital bed to be admitted in Navi Mumbai," she wrote.