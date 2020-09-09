Journalist Rana Ayyub tests positive for COVID-19, 'looking for hospital bed' in Navi Mumbai

Journalist Rana Ayyub took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after her oxygen levels dipped last night. However, Ayyub said that she is still looking for a hospital bed in Navi Mumbai.
"I have tested positive for COVID 19 after my oxygen levels dipped last night. Have alerted my relief team and all those who have been in touch with me. Still looking for a hospital bed to be admitted in Navi Mumbai," she wrote.
Ayyub, the author of 'Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up', has been working tirelessly amid the pandemic. Ayyub and her team of volunteers were seen distributing COVID relief packages to thousands of families who were left to fend for themselves during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Twitter wished the journalist a speedy recovery. "I hope you get well soon Rana. You've been working tirelessly through this pandemic and before," a Twitter user wrote. "Rana, you will be in my duas. And you will Inshallah be out of this soon. Take care babe. Lots of love," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
On Tuesday, a total of 265 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported in Navi Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said that as of September 8, it has recorded a total of 28,810 positive cases. At the same time, two more people passed away, pushing the death toll to 635. The NMMC has so far conducted 58,099 RT-PCR tests and 89,241 rapid antigen tests. Notably, 24,756 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 86%.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths on Tuesday. The state continues to be the worst-hit state in the country as the total COVID-19 case count has reached 9,43,772, including 2,43,446 active cases and 6,72,556 recoveries. According to State Health Department, 27,407 lives have been lost due to the virus in the state
