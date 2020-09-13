Journalist Rana Ayyub discharged from hospital; lauds BMC, Maha govt for their 'tireless efforts'

Journalist Rana Ayyub who tested positive last week has now been discharged from the hospital after showing no symptoms of the virus.

She had tested positive on Wednesday after her oxygen levels dipped.

After her condition got better she was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. She informed the same on Twitter. She said, "I have just been discharged from the hospital as I am now completely asymptomatic. Thanks to the excellent care of the doctors and nursing staff of http://H.N.Reliance at Seven Hills covid facility. The joy of beating COVID 19 has few parallels :) Thank you for your <3."

She also thanked the hospital staff for working tirelessly and taking good care of her. "Also a big shout out to the state govt and BMC staff working tirelessly at the seven hills covid facility which has been working round the clock to ensure we stay safe. I will be in home quarantine for the next ten days and will resume reporting and relief work right after."