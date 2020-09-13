Journalist Rana Ayyub discharged from hospital; lauds BMC, Maha govt for their 'tireless efforts'

Journalist Rana Ayyub who tested positive last week has now been discharged from the hospital after showing no symptoms of the virus.
She had tested positive on Wednesday after her oxygen levels dipped.
After her condition got better she was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. She informed the same on Twitter. She said, "I have just been discharged from the hospital as I am now completely asymptomatic. Thanks to the excellent care of the doctors and nursing staff of http://H.N.Reliance at Seven Hills covid facility. The joy of beating COVID 19 has few parallels :) Thank you for your <3."
She also thanked the hospital staff for working tirelessly and taking good care of her. "Also a big shout out to the state govt and BMC staff working tirelessly at the seven hills covid facility which has been working round the clock to ensure we stay safe. I will be in home quarantine for the next ten days and will resume reporting and relief work right after."
It is imperative to note that she has not tested negative yet and has been discharged after showing no symptoms. She will now be in home quarantine for the next ten days.
She also plans to resume work right after.
While she is better now, the had to struggle to look for a hospital bed in Navi Mumbai. She later said that "I have got a hospital bed. To each one of you who reached out and to those who made this possible, my gratitude."
Ayyub, the author of 'Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up', has been working tirelessly amid the pandemic. Ayyub and her team of volunteers were seen distributing COVID relief packages to thousands of families who were left to fend for themselves during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, health ministry has issued post-COVID-19 management protocol. "It has been observed that after acute COVID-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to report wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc. The recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from more severe form of the disease and those with pre-existing illness," the ministry said.
"A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post- COVID recovering patients. Heeding to this, the Union Health Ministry has issued a Post COVID Management Protocol. This provides an integrated holistic approach for managing patients who have recovered enough from COVID for care at home," added the ministry.
Here is the protocol issued by the health ministry:
At the individual level
Continue COVID appropriate behaviour (use of mask, hand & respiratory hygiene, physical distancing).
Drink adequate amount of warm water (if not contra-indicated).
Take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine -To be practiced and prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH.
If health permits, regular household work to be done. Professional work to be resumed in graded manner.
Mild/ moderate exercise
Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and Meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed.
Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician.
Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated.
Balanced nutritious diet, preferably easy to digest freshly cooked soft diet.
Have adequate sleep and rest.
Avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol.
Take regular medications as advised for COVID and also for managing comorbidities, if any. Doctor to be always informed about all medicines that the individual is taking (allopathic/AYUSH) so as to avoid prescription interaction.
Self-health monitoring at home - temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar (especially, if diabetic), pulse oximetry etc. (if medically advised)
If there is persistent dry cough / sore throat, do saline gargles and take steam inhalation. The addition of herbs/spices for gargling/steam inhalation. Cough medications, should be taken on advice of medical doctor or qualified practitioner of Ayush.
Look for early warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness, Sp02 < 95%, unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness.
At the level of community
Recovered individuals to share their positive experiences with their friends and relatives using social media, community leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders for creating awareness, dispelling myths and stigma.
Take support of community based self-help groups, civil society organizations, and qualified professionals for recovery and rehabilitation process (medical, social, occupational, livelihood).
Seek psycho-social support from peers, community health workers, counsellor. If required seek mental health support service.
Participate in group sessions of Yoga, Meditation etc. while taking all due precautions like physical distancing.
In healthcare facility setting
The first follow-up visit (physical/telephonic) should be within 7 days after discharge, preferably at the hospital where he/she underwent treatment.
Subsequent treatment/follow up visits may be with the nearest qualified allopathic/AYUSH practitioner/medical facility of other systems of medicine. Poly-therapy is to be avoided due to potential for unknown drug-drug interaction, which may lead to Serious Adverse Events (SAE) or Adverse Effects (AE).
The patients who had undergone home isolation, if they complain of persisting symptoms, will visit the nearest health facility.
Severe cases requiring critical care support will require more stringent follow up.