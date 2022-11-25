Journalist Nikhil Wagle gets trolled on Twitter; says Fadnavis responsible if anything happens to him

Journalist Nikhil Wagle gets trolled by BJP supporters; says Fadnavis is responsible |

In a fresh tweet on the Twitter handle of the former editor of IBN-Lokmat, Nikhil Wagle, he is seen responding over the continual trolls against him on Twitter.

In his tweet, he said "Friends,I have been constantly abused by Hindutva goons for last 40 years.But last 3 days its a new low.Majority of these trolls are supporters of @Dev_Fadnavis which is amply clear.If something happens to me hold him responsible. @MumbaiPolice @RahulGandhi @PawarSpeaks"

He is believed to get trolled over his views which are against the ongoing government of Maharashtra. He claimed the trolls are done by firm supporters of state's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and has clarified to hold him accountable for anything that happens to him.

This is what bhakts have done today. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/G1xqHP2Ozy — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) November 25, 2022

Wagle also shared a picture on his handle which is made as an obituary post by the trollers. He is believed to be trolled from past few days over his multiple tweets against BJP and Devendra Fadnavis.