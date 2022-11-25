e-Paper Get App
Journalist Nikhil Wagle gets trolled on Twitter; says Fadnavis responsible if anything happens to him

He claimed the trolls are done by firm supporters of state's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and has clarified to hold him accountable for anything that happens to him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
In a fresh tweet on the Twitter handle of the former editor of IBN-Lokmat, Nikhil Wagle, he is seen responding over the continual trolls against him on Twitter.

In his tweet, he said "Friends,I have been constantly abused by Hindutva goons for last 40 years.But last 3 days its a new low.Majority of these trolls are supporters of @Dev_Fadnavis which is amply clear.If something happens to me hold him responsible. @MumbaiPolice @RahulGandhi @PawarSpeaks"

He is believed to get trolled over his views which are against the ongoing government of Maharashtra. He claimed the trolls are done by firm supporters of state's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and has clarified to hold him accountable for anything that happens to him.

Wagle also shared a picture on his handle which is made as an obituary post by the trollers. He is believed to be trolled from past few days over his multiple tweets against BJP and Devendra Fadnavis.

