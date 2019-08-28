Jolt to NCP, Dilip Sopal joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai: In another jolt to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dilip Sopal, its senior legislator from Barshi Assembly constituency in Solapur and former minister, resigned from the party on Tuesday. Sopal visited native village of Speaker Haribhau Bagde in Aurangabad district and handed him his resignation.

As per the rule, if a legislator wants to resign, he or she has to personally meet the Speaker and hand over the resignation. As Sopal has already announced his decision to join Sena, he visited Chiite Pimpalgao, native village of Speaker Bagde in Aurangabad district.

He was accompanied by Shiv Sena leader and Industry Minister Subhash Desai, ex-Member of Parliament Chandrakant Khaire, Secretary of Shiv Sena Milind Narvekar and Aurangabad Shiv Sena district president Ambadas Danve. Sopal is likely to join the Shiv Sena on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, NCP heavyweight and former MP from Osmanabad, Padmasinh Patil, and his son and legislator Rana Jagjitsinh Patil skipped the Shiv Swarajya Yatra of the party in Osmanabad on Monday.

Patil is very close to Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar is sister of Padmasigh Patil. This led to speculations that the duo may also defect from the NCP. They are said to be joining the BJP.