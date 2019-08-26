Jolt for BVA as Shiv Sena grabs Boisar MLA Vilas Tare

Mumbai: In a major jolt for Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi and its dominance in the Palghar district, the Shiv Sena has successfully weaned away its two-term MLA Vilas Tare.

Tare joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday at Matoshree in the presence of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Tare is an MLA from Boisar assembly seat which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. In Palghar, the Shiv Sena and the BVA are the main political rivals. The Sena has been trying hard to consolidate its hold in the district.

With this avowed objective, it had made it a prestige point and secured Palghar Lok Sabha seat from the BJP; the candidate, too, was imported from the BJP to seal the contest.

Finally, the Shiv Sena secured 29,000 votes more than the BVA candidate in the Boisar assembly constituency segment. This was an alarm bell for Tare. Fearing that he may be denied a BVA ticket, he walked into the Sena.

Eknath Shinde, who played a key role in the defeat of BVA in the Lok Sabha election, also played a major role in wooing Tare. The BVA is now left with only two MLAs - Hitendra Thakur from Vasai and his son Kshitij from Nalasopara.

Boisar was considered a BVA bastion. It has a large number of north Indian voters. Currently, BVA controls the Vasai-Virar Municipal corporation.