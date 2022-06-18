Joint efforts of Panvel and Taloja police rescue 2-year-old toddler from woman kidnapper

A two-year-old child was rescued within 12 hours of his being abducted because of the joint efforts of the Panvel Taluka and Taloja police stations. The baby was kidnapped from Panvel railway station and the two police stations acted in a timely manner on receiving information that a woman was roaming from place to place with a kidnapped child.

The Panvel Taluka police learnt from their interrogation of the woman that the child had been kidnapped from Panvel railway station on June 16. They confirmed with the Panvel railway police station where an FIR of kidnapping was also registered.

Ravindra Daundkar, senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station, said that his counterpart at the Taloja police station, Jitendra Sonawane, had informed him that a woman had gone to Bhangarwadi village with a kidnapped boy; this village comes under the jurisdiction of the Panvel Taluka police. He also provided the mobile number of the woman. Following a technical analysis of the mobile number, the Panvel Taluka police traced the woman to her sister’s home in Bhangarwadi and rescued the boy.

Daundkar said that the 35-year-old woman had kidnapped the boy between 5 and 6am on June 16 from the ticket booking area of Panvel railway station and taken him to her cousin’s house at Owe village in Taloja and later, to her sister’s house in Bhangarwadi. “During the interrogation, the accused woman said that she had found the child wandering alone at the railway station and that’s why she took him with her,” said Daundkar.

However, the child’s mother informed the police that the accused woman had slept beside them the night before and fled with the child at dawn. On waking up and finding her child missing, the mother had registered an FIR at the Panvel Railway police station.

According to police, the accused woman already has two children and is separated from her husband.

“Only after an investigation, the exact reason why the woman kidnapped the boy could be ascertained,” said Vivek Pansare, DCP, Zone 1. Further investigation is being carried out by the Panvel Railway Police. An officer from the Panvel Railway police said that they had taken the accused to Kalyan court.

Meanwhile, the rescued child was handed over to its parents after verification. “The family is poor and they have four children,” added Daundkar.

