JNPT posts 9.04% cargo growth in November

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Navi Mumbai is the biggest container handling Port in India accounting for around 52 per cent of the total containerized cargo volume, across the major ports of India has recorded overall 9.04 per cent of containers growth in November 2020. It handled 5.70 million tons of containers in November 2020 against 5.22 million tons in November-2019. The total traffic in November includes 0.59 million tons of bulk cargo compared to 0.55 million tons in the same month last year, it said in a statement.

Furthermore, the average monthly terminal handling time of trains improved to 4.28 hours in November from 4.48 hours in October and 6:18 hours in September. While the average monthly turn-around time of trains (from placement to removal of trains) has reduced to 9.08 hours in November from 9.45 hours in October and 13.34 hours in September. While the newly opened centralized parking plaza at JNPT handled 43,619 tractor trailers in November which carried 68,909 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT said, "Our port will continue to support the country’s economic growth and perform its duties to maintain the growth trajectory of the port sector. The growth in cargo handling volumes in November indicates recovery and these trends will continue into the last quarter of the present financial year."

He further added, "Despite the few ups and downs, JNPT has managed to keep the operations going on the back of improvements in operational efficiency and enhancements in cargo handling capacity to enable seamless movement of trade and be the port of choice for the EXIM community."

For improving further facilities, JNPT in November, has completed the construction of a coastal berth with the capacity to handle 2.5 million tons of coastal cargo including liquid cargo, in a bid to provide world-class amenities to stakeholders and to give momentum to coastal shipping. It will facilitate easy movement and will immensely boost coastal cargo trade, he informed.

Moreover, JNPT has completed 78.63 per cent of construction work for the widening of its road connectivity project.

"JNPT is committed to the ecologically sustainable development of the greenfield Vadhavan port near Dahanu and we will try our best to develop the new port by adhering to the most stringent environmental norms and regulations as laid down by the environment ministry and authorities concerned,’’ Sethi stated.

Currently JNPT operates five container terminals: the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt. Ltd. (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL). The Port also has a Shallow Water Berth for general cargo and another Liquid Cargo Terminal which is managed by BPCL-IOCL consortium.