'JNPA To Reach 10 MTEU Capacity This Financial Year': Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) will achieve the container handling capacity of 10 Million by the end of current financial year. Currently, the Port has managed to handle 7.4 Million TEUs.

“I am confident that with various infrastructural developments being undertaken at the JNPort and the use of digital technology will help JNPA achieve its capacity of 10 Million by March, 2025,” Sonowal said while speaking to reporters after visiting the Port on Thursday.

Hon'ble Minister Welcomed By JNPA Chairman | FPJ

Inauguration of Lakes by Hon'ble Minister. | FPJ

During the visit, he also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Smart SEZ project. The objectives of this project include preventing perimeter intrusions, ensuring disciplined vehicle movement, streamlining gate operations, tracking the in-and-out time punches of all personnel and vehicles, and extending network connectivity to all utility buildings for LAN users. Additionally, the project aims to provide the necessary infrastructure for future applications such as an Energy Management System, Smart Water Management, Smart Street Lighting, Smart Parking, and Weighbridges. He planted a sapling under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative at JNPA SEZ.

During his visit, the minister also issued Letter of Intent (LoI) to the concessionaires of JNPA Special Economic Zone (SEZ). JNPA has allotted plots in seven phases and the recent e-auction of phase 7 for 57 acres saw a remarkable response with 21 bidders submitting bids for six unit plots and three co-developer plots. The major bidder among co-developer plot is Welspun India Ltd.

Notably, there was an overall 95.23% increase in quoted value for the said plots above the reserve price, resulting in revenue increase of 63% above the reserve price for JNPA. In the last financial year, SEZ was able to generate EXIM trade of Rs 15,000 Crore with 8,049 TEUs witnessing year-on-year growth of 300%.

As part of the strategic engagements, JNPA issued the date of award of concession to the concessionaires of Liquid Berth 3/ Liquid Berth 4 (LB3/LB4). JNPA announced the successful expansion of its liquid cargo handling capacity with the introduction of Additional Liquid Cargo Berths (ALCB), specifically Liquid Berth-3 and Liquid Berth-4. These berths will be equipped, operated, maintained, and eventually transferred through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Letter of Intent was awarded to M/s JSW Infrastructure Limited on February 19, 2024, and the Concession Agreement was signed on April 8, 2024.

The Date of Award of Concession has now been officially declared on August 22, 2024, in the presence of the minister. Currently, JNPA handles approximately 6.5 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) of liquid cargo through its existing Liquid Berth-1 and Liquid Berth-2 and with the completion of the Additional Liquid Cargo Berths LB3 and LB4, JNPA's total liquid cargo handling capacity will increase to 11 MMTPA.

The signing of two crucial Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) -- one between JNPA, Vadhavan Port, and REC for the disbursement of loans to support various infrastructure projects, and another between Gateway Terminals India (GTI) and JNPA for the implementation of shore power supply for vessels, which underscores JNPA’s dedication to sustainable port operations, also took place in the presence of the minister.

Stating that the Vadhavan Port would be a reality soon, Sonowal said, “Besides providing Port-led connectivity leading to industrial development, the new Port would help generate employment to 10 lakh people.” The minister also launched the Vadhvan Skilling Program's Whatsapp ChatBot developed by JNPA designed to facilitate access to skilling programs, provide information about Vadhavan Port, and guide users through the process of visiting JNPort.

“The primary goal of this chatbot is to gather valuable data and ensure that the youth receive targeted training that aligns with the employment opportunities generated by the Vadhavan Port project,” he added.