JNPA Commemorates Independence Day 2023 With ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ As Theme

JNPA Commemorates Independence Day 2023 |

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) marked India's 77th Independence Day with great enthusiasm, focusing on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The JNPort community took part in the festivities at the JNPA Administration Building. The event commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony by Chief Guest Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPA, in the presence of JNPA Head of Departments and CISF officials, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem.

Independence Day celebration

Speaking at the Independence Day gathering, Mr Wagh, IRS stated, "As we commemorate our Independence Day, over the past year, JNPA has organized numerous activities as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, highlighting our diverse accomplishments and contributions that have enhanced our nation's prestige across various domains. Since independence, India's maritime sector and ports have significantly contributed to the nation's economic growth, with J N Port playing a pivotal role for 34 years. May we, as the best performing port in India, continue to elevate the nation's eminence on the global stage in the days ahead."

Chief Guest Unmesh Sharad Wagh |

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Later, Mr Wagh, honoured employees for their noteworthy contribution to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. JNPA, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways, Government of India, arranged various events throughout this year, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, benefiting both employees and the public. These initiatives included free health checkup camps, educational visits to the port for college students and faculty to raise awareness about the port sector, diverse competitions, cultural events, tree-planting activities, and more.

Independence Day celebration |

The Independence Day celebration culminated in Mr Wagh extending warm Independence Day greetings to all JNPA employees, labour trustees, and stakeholders. This was followed by a cultural event organized by CISF officials centered around the theme of patriotism.

