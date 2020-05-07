JJ Jinx: Entire police station in quarantine

Mumbai: The coronavirus pandemic has extracted a heavy toll on the city police force, and particularly vulnerable are those posted at the JJ Marg police station in South Mumbai. With 26 policemen 10 officers and 16 constables -- here having tested positive for COVID-19 till date, it is the city’s worst-hit police station.

As many as 60 policemen from the police station have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, officers said on Wednesday. With that, the tally of policemen in the city who have tested positive for the virus reached 233 on Wednesday.

The count of policemen across the state who have contracted the virus has reached 495, of whom five have been cured thus far. Five policemen in the state, including three in Mumbai, have died due to COVID-19.

Sangram Singh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1 said, "A total of 26 policemen at JJ Marg police station have tested positive for the virus and we have quarantined 60 other policemen as a precautionary measure".