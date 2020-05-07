JJ Jinx: Entire police station in quarantine

Mumbai: The coronavirus pandemic has extracted a heavy toll on the city police force, and particularly vulnerable are those posted at the JJ Marg police station in South Mumbai. With 26 policemen 10 officers and 16 constables -- here having tested positive for COVID-19 till date, it is the city’s worst-hit police station.
As many as 60 policemen from the police station have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, officers said on Wednesday. With that, the tally of policemen in the city who have tested positive for the virus reached 233 on Wednesday.
The count of policemen across the state who have contracted the virus has reached 495, of whom five have been cured thus far. Five policemen in the state, including three in Mumbai, have died due to COVID-19.
Sangram Singh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1 said, "A total of 26 policemen at JJ Marg police station have tested positive for the virus and we have quarantined 60 other policemen as a precautionary measure".
Some policemen from the JJ Marg police station were tested for COVID-19 after they complained of symptoms; after they tested positive, others were tested as well.
As on Monday, 12 policemen from JJ Marg police station had tested positive, two tested positive on Tuesday and another 12 were added to the tally on Wednesday. According to the police, most of the policemen who have tested positive are asymptomatic, while some are showing symptoms like headache.
The infected policemen are admitted in various hospitals across the city, while some are admitted in hospitals in Thane as well. Since 86 cops from the police station have either been quarantined or admitted to hospitals, services of policemen from other police stations in the city have been requisitioned for JJ Marg, officers said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)