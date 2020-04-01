Jitendra Awhad appointed Solapur guardian minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, on Tuesday, was appointed as Solapur district's guardian minister. This was necessitated after the present incumbent Minister of Labour and Excise Dilip Walse-Patil requested to relieve him citing medical compulsions.

Walse-Patil, who is a veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker, had taken a series of meetings with the Solapur district administration through video conferencing. Incidentally, not a single coronavirus case is so far reported in Solapur district.