'Jindagi maut na ban jaye': Mumbai cops turn to music to enforce lockdown

After reports of people violating lockdown orders, Mumbai cops have now turned to music to enforce the lockdown. On Friday, a video of a Mumbai police official singing while patrolling is doing rounds on social media.
Maharashtra is under complete lockdown as citizens of the state are self-isolating themselves in their homes to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the video Mumbai Police official can be heard singing 'Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye Sambhalo Yaarona' from a famous Bollywood movie Sarfarosh.' The police official was singing the song in order to spread awareness about the consequences of roaming outside during coronavirus outbreak.
The video was shared by a Times of India journalist, in which five cops can be seen wearing masks, while one of them who has the microphone can be seen singing the song.
With five more persons testing positive for coronavirus infection in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state went up to 135 on Friday.
On Thursday, eight persons had tested positive in the state, taking the count to 130. As five more persons tested positive for the infection- four in Nagpur city and another one in Gondia district- the number has now climbed to 135.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 724 today. More than 85 cases were reported from the various parts of the country on Thursday — highest official single-day count so far. Out of the total patients, 677 are Indians and 47 are foreign nationals.
