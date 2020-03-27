'Jindagi maut na ban jaye': Mumbai cops turn to music to enforce lockdown

After reports of people violating lockdown orders, Mumbai cops have now turned to music to enforce the lockdown. On Friday, a video of a Mumbai police official singing while patrolling is doing rounds on social media.

Maharashtra is under complete lockdown as citizens of the state are self-isolating themselves in their homes to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the video Mumbai Police official can be heard singing 'Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye Sambhalo Yaarona' from a famous Bollywood movie Sarfarosh.' The police official was singing the song in order to spread awareness about the consequences of roaming outside during coronavirus outbreak.

The video was shared by a Times of India journalist, in which five cops can be seen wearing masks, while one of them who has the microphone can be seen singing the song.