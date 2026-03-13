Jijau Brigade To Hold State-level Convention In Mumbai On April 3 |

The Jijau Brigade will organise its state-level convention in Mumbai on April 3, with members from across Maharashtra expected to participate.

In preparation for the event, the organisation recently held a planning meeting in Airoli where members discussed arrangements to ensure the convention is conducted successfully. The meeting focused on the structure of the convention, key issues to be discussed, participation from various districts and logistical arrangements for attending members.

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The one-day convention will feature several sessions and discussions throughout the day, with representatives from different parts of the state likely to attend.

Among those present at the preparatory meeting were Maratha Seva Sangh regional president Vijay Ghadge, Jijau Brigade state president Sunila Patil, Sarita Mohan Somvanshi, Manisha Pawar, Pratibha Ghadge, Mangal Patil, Shubhada Bhosale, Sujata Barge, Manisha Desai, Suchita Jadhav, Shivmati Boke, and Mohan Somvanshi, among others.

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