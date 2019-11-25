Jharkhand's man killed in Cotton Green

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man was murdered near the BPT parking lot in Cotton Green area of Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

Samdeo Eshwar Yadav hails from Jharkhand and his body had multiple wounds, including on the chest, a Kalachowki police station official said on Monday.

"Passersby rushed him to KEM hospital in Parel where doctors declared him dead on arrival. We are looking at CCTV footage of the area to zero in on the killers. A murder case has been registered," said Senior Inspector Sanjay Baswat.