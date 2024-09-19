Jhanvi Kukreja Murder: Special Court Rejects Plea To Re-Transfer Case

Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case | File Photo

The special MP/MLA court, where the Jhanvi Kukreja murder case was transferred abruptly, has rejected the prosecution's plea seeking to refer the case to the principal sessions judge. It's now contemplating to move the Bombay High Court in the same regard.

The prosecution had questioned the case's transfer to a special court, claiming that it has no jurisdiction for trials of ordinary accused. It sought to refer the case back to the original court, which has already recorded the testimonies of 28 witnesses.

Initially, the trial was being conducted by the special women’s court. However, on August 9, the case was suddenly transferred to the special court. On September 5, special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat moved the re-transfer plea before the MP/MLA court.

The latter, however, rejected the application observing that it ought to have been filed before the principal sessions judge as the special court has no power to decide on such a plea. The court has directed the prosecution to approach appropriate authority for its grievance.

The 19-year-old Kukreja was allegedly physically assaulted by her boyfriend Shree Jogdhankar, 23, and his friend Diya Padalkar, 19, on the night of December 31, 2020. Accompanied by the accused, she had gone to the rooftop of the eight-storey building for a New Year's Eve party.