Jhanvi Kukreja murder: CCTV shows injury on his back, says court; denies bail to Shree Jogdhankar

While denying bail on Wednesday to Shree Jogdhankar (22) accused in the Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, a sessions court has in a detailed order stated that soon after the incident, he left the place of occurrence and the CCTV footage shows injury on his back.

“From CCTV footage it is seen that soon after the incident, the applicant left the place of occurrence, he was having injury on his back,” Additional Sessions Judge MM Umar said in his order.

A few days earlier, the same court had rejected the bail plea of his coaccused Diya Padalkar. In similar observations made for both, the court said considering the facts of the case and overall circumstances “it cannot be said by any stretch of the imagination that the applicant is falsely implicated in the case”.

Jogdhakar had also sought interim bail of three months to prepare for his examinations in the Hospitality course he is pursuing. The court said it is not empowered to grant interim bail during the pendency of the regular bail plea.

The plea had also stated that he had sustained serious spinal injuries due to which he could suffer permanent paralysis or even death and had not been given adequate treatment in jail. The court said that it is necessary to mention that he was produced before the court on March 2 during the pendency of his bail plea and the court noticed him to be physically fit.

“There is nothing on record to show that there is danger to the life of the applicant in jail due to injuries caused to him,” Judge Umar said.