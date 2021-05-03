Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Main accused files second bail application; says 'chargsheet itself shows he was not at spot during murder'

Shree Jogdhankar, 22, the main accused in the New Year Eve murder case of 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja has filed a second bail application before the sessions court and said that the chargesheet filed by the Khar police itself shows that he was not at the spot of crime at the time of the incident and that he was at Sion hospital.

His plea pointed out that as per the police’s panchnama of the CCTV footage of Bhagwati Heights, Khar where the incident took place, the applicant was seen going out of the building at 2.16 pm. In Sion hospital, the CCTV footage shows, he was there between 2 am and 2.51 am. It contended how one person can be at two places at the same time and said the CCTV footage of the hospital is clear proof he was there at 2 am and that the building CCTV has been tampered with.

The plea filed through advocate Mahesh Vaswani said the Khar police has cooked-up a story and is trying to shield the real culprit and that he appears to be the fall guy.