Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Bail plea of 19-yr-old accused rejected

A sessions court on Monday rejected the bail application of 19-year-old Diya Padalkar, accused in the murder of her childhood friend and next-door neighbour Jhanvi Kukreja on New Year’s eve.

In her bail plea filed early last month through advocate Ashok Mishra, Padalkar had stated that she was herself injured the night of the incident on New Year’s eve due to a fall on the stairs of the building in which the party was held and hence was in a delicate mental and physical condition during the alleged offence. She reasoned that this negated her presence and involvement in the offence. She called the police’s story of her violent attack on Jhanvi a fabricated one.

“Applicant herself was injured and hospitalised by her friends and father having no knowledge about the alleged accident, which is substantial proof showing her innocence and also thereby clearly showing that the Applicant did not even have the knowledge about the alleged offence,” her plea had stated.