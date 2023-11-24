Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Wife Anita Goyal Granted Bail In Money Laundering Case

A special PMLA court on Friday granted bail to Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, after she appeared before it in response to summons issued in connection with a money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

She was formally taken in custody after her appearance before the court and was released on bail as she was not arrested by the investigating agency during the probe.

Allegations of money laundering

The ED had last month filed a prosecution complaint against the Goyals alleging money laundering to the tune of Rs 5716.34 crore. The agency in its chargesheet named four companies – M/s Jet Airways (India) Limited (JIL), M/s Jetair Pvt Ltd, M/s Jet Enterprises Pvt Ltd (JEPL) and Jet Airways LLC Dubai.

While taking cognizance of the complaint, the special court on November 1 issued summons to Anita who was added as an accused but was not arrested by the agency. She appeared before the court on Friday morning, wherein as per the law the court took her in custody formally.

Anita Goyal was not arrested at the time of investigation

Anita's lawyers thereafter moved bail plea saying she was never arrested by the agency before it filed the complaint and also she has cooperated with the investigating agency. Considering that Anita was never arrested at the time of investigation, the court granted her bail on execution of PR bond of Rs2 lakh.

Anita was executive vice president but since 2015, she became non-executive VP but remained part of the board of directors. The agency claimed that the family had a lavish lifestyle and received an obnoxious amount of funds from JIL indirectly without contributing anything to JIL.

The agency claimed that Goyal's family members – his wife, son and daughter were paid huge remunerations by the airlines. The agency pointed out that after she became non-executive VP, she was appointed as consultant to CEO of the airlines and was paid Rs 1.15 crore per year. This was increased to Rs2.40 crore in March 2016.

The agency claimed that Anita in total received Rs12.20 crore as consultancy fees from 2015 to 2023.