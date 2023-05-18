 Jeevan Jyoti Trust posts fake doctors at BMC hospital, allegedly leads to multiple deaths; FIR registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiJeevan Jyoti Trust posts fake doctors at BMC hospital, allegedly leads to multiple deaths; FIR registered

Jeevan Jyoti Trust posts fake doctors at BMC hospital, allegedly leads to multiple deaths; FIR registered

An unusual number of 149 deaths by heart attack were registered in ICU of the hospital in a span of nine months from 17th February to 22nd November 2018, according to an RTI reply

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Jeevan Jyoti Trust posts fake doctors at BMC hospital, allegedly leads to multiple deaths; FIR registered |

An FIR was registered against Jeevan Jyoti Trust for posting under qualified and fake doctors in BMC's MT Agrawal hospital in Mulund (W), Mumbai, which may have caused multiple deaths.

RTI activist dig into the matter, exposes truth behind multiple deaths

An unusual number of 149 deaths by heart attack were registered in ICU of the hospital in a span of nine months from 17th February to 22nd November 2018, according to an RTI reply received by local activist Goldie Sharma.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fake doctor held for practicing in Malad, prescribing Ayurvedic meds
article-image

Sharma began investigating into the irregularities at the hospital, following the death of his brother Rajkumar Sharma in the ICU on 4th June 2019.Trust has been granted an stupendous sum of
 ₹8,83,30,000 by the BMC for running the hospital.

People with FAKE doctor degrees appointed

It is now coming to light that trust appointed under qualified Doctors with MBBS, BMS & BHMS degrees in the hospitals ICU -some of these Degrees could be fake.

Police take necessary action

One of these bogus Doctors Parvez Aziz Shaikh has FIR's registered against him in Malvani, Mumbai (No. 29/2020) & Thane's Kapurbawdi (No. 136/2021) Police Stations. So called "Doctor" Shaikh faces under Section 419, 420 of IPC and Section 33, 34 and 35 of Maharashtra Medical Council. Qualifications & degrees of Dr. Avinash Prasad, Dr. Rajesh and Dr. Pooja Agarwal posted in the ICU are also under scanner.

On 11 May 2023 Mulund Police has registered FIR under sections 302, 307, 416, 419, 426, 465, 471, 112, 117, 120(b), 33 and 34 of IPC against Dr. Virendra Yadav, Jyoti Thakkar, J.C. Vakil, Ratanlal Jain, Deepak Jain, Deepti Mehta and Jeevan Jyoti Charitable Trust. - Dharmesh

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Safe: Fake 'Doctor' on Tinder dupes woman of ₹1.33 lakh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jeevan Jyoti Trust posts fake doctors at BMC hospital, allegedly leads to multiple deaths; FIR...

Jeevan Jyoti Trust posts fake doctors at BMC hospital, allegedly leads to multiple deaths; FIR...

No traffic constable over 55 on road duty in hot conditions, CM Shinde tells Mumbai top cop

No traffic constable over 55 on road duty in hot conditions, CM Shinde tells Mumbai top cop

NMMC felicitates winners of WINS Award under Swachhotsav

NMMC felicitates winners of WINS Award under Swachhotsav

Mumbai: From Ice Cream Festival to Flea Market; 5 Things to do this WEEKEND

Mumbai: From Ice Cream Festival to Flea Market; 5 Things to do this WEEKEND

Navi Mumbai News: PMC launches 'Meri Life, Mera Swachh Sahar' campaign to promote recycling

Navi Mumbai News: PMC launches 'Meri Life, Mera Swachh Sahar' campaign to promote recycling