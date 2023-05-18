Jeevan Jyoti Trust posts fake doctors at BMC hospital, allegedly leads to multiple deaths; FIR registered |

An FIR was registered against Jeevan Jyoti Trust for posting under qualified and fake doctors in BMC's MT Agrawal hospital in Mulund (W), Mumbai, which may have caused multiple deaths.

RTI activist dig into the matter, exposes truth behind multiple deaths

An unusual number of 149 deaths by heart attack were registered in ICU of the hospital in a span of nine months from 17th February to 22nd November 2018, according to an RTI reply received by local activist Goldie Sharma.

Sharma began investigating into the irregularities at the hospital, following the death of his brother Rajkumar Sharma in the ICU on 4th June 2019.Trust has been granted an stupendous sum of

₹8,83,30,000 by the BMC for running the hospital.

People with FAKE doctor degrees appointed

It is now coming to light that trust appointed under qualified Doctors with MBBS, BMS & BHMS degrees in the hospitals ICU -some of these Degrees could be fake.

Police take necessary action

One of these bogus Doctors Parvez Aziz Shaikh has FIR's registered against him in Malvani, Mumbai (No. 29/2020) & Thane's Kapurbawdi (No. 136/2021) Police Stations. So called "Doctor" Shaikh faces under Section 419, 420 of IPC and Section 33, 34 and 35 of Maharashtra Medical Council. Qualifications & degrees of Dr. Avinash Prasad, Dr. Rajesh and Dr. Pooja Agarwal posted in the ICU are also under scanner.

On 11 May 2023 Mulund Police has registered FIR under sections 302, 307, 416, 419, 426, 465, 471, 112, 117, 120(b), 33 and 34 of IPC against Dr. Virendra Yadav, Jyoti Thakkar, J.C. Vakil, Ratanlal Jain, Deepak Jain, Deepti Mehta and Jeevan Jyoti Charitable Trust. - Dharmesh