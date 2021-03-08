JEE Main Result 2021: Maharashtra's Siddhant Mukherjee gets perfect score

Mumbai: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Paper 1, conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes, were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. Students can check their results and download the NTA scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra was one of six students who secured a 100 percentile NTA score. Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria from Delhi, Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat were the other perfect scorers.

The first session of the competitive exam was conducted from February 23-26, 2021, at 828 centres in 331 cities, including nine outside India – in Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuwait Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Singapore. A total of 6,20,978 students appeared for the exam, including 1,85,574 females, 4,35,402 males and two transgenders. Ninety-five per cent of the registered candidates appeared for Paper 1.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “Till last year, the exam was conducted in three languages only but this time, it was conducted in 13 languages and results have been declared in 10 days.”

The Union education minister had earlier announced that this year, the JEE Main exam would be conducted four times - in February, March, April and May 2021. The second session will be held between March 15 and 18, the third from April 27 to 30 and the final one from May 24 to 28. Students have been given multiple attempts to reduce chances of their dropping out and help them save an academic year which was practically decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The best score, regardless of the number of attempts of JEE Main 2021, will be considered for the preparation of the merit list and ranking. The NTA had earlier said, there would be no All India Rank (AIR) list for the February exams as it would be compiled only after the May session.