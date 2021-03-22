JEE Main 2021: Registration for April session to begin soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The registrations process for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will begin soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Exam for the March session of JEE Mains 2021 was held from March 16 to March 18.

This year, JEE Main is being conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May. While the next sessions will take place between April 27 and 30, and May 24 and 28.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main forms on its website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.