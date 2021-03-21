JEE Main 2021: Last date to challenge answer key tomorrow, result expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The preliminary answer keys of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website.

The last date to challenge JEE Main March answer keys will end tomorrow (March 22).

The result of the exam is expected soon. However, the NTA has not confirmed the result date and time in its examination calendar. Once announced, JEE Main 2021 result for the March session will be available on official websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Fill in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take their print out for future reference.

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.