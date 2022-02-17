JBIMS returns with 2nd edition of incubation platform for start-ups

The Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), in association with Touchwood Advisory and Management, is back with the second edition of Touchwood Incubation and Innovation Platforms for Start-ups (TIIPS) on February 19.

TIIPS is a platform where start-ups and budding entrepreneurs get a chance to pitch their innovations in front of angel investors, VCs and mentors. In an attempt to uplift entrepreneurs, this event comprises a power-packed team of organisers and mentors. The chief guest for the event, to be held at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute Incubation Centre, will be Shradha Sharma, the founder and CEO of YourStory Media.

A journalist by profession, Sharma feels that every story is unique and as a guest she will add a unique touch to this event. The guest for honour for the event will be Abhishek Karnani, the Managing Director at the Free Press Journal. In the second edition, the panel of investors includes Dr Apoorva Sharma (co-founder of Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorn).

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:31 AM IST