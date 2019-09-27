Jayakwadi dam’s 16 gates opened, discharge at 35,630 cusec

Aurangabad: With heavy rains in neighbouring Nashik over the last two days, 16 of the total 27 gates of the Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad were opened and 35,632 cusec water was being released into the Godavari river, an official said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, four gates of the Jayakwadi dam, one of the biggest dams in the state known as the lifeline of Marathwada region, had been opened to discharge excess water into the Godavari river.

“However, as heavy rains continued to lash Nashik, 12 more gates were opened on Thursday to release additional water. The total discharge on Thursday stands at 35,632 cusec,” Gajanan More, control room officer of the Jayakwadi dam, told PTI.